Hengen, Francis Leo "Frank" October 10, 1941 - November 2, 2019 Survived by wife Eilene K.; children, Janet K. (Hengen) Burgeson (Paul), Carl F. Hengen, and Stacy M. Hengen; granddaughters, Anna, Ellie, Lauren and Allison; brother, George T. Hengen (Mary Kay); nieces and nephew. Tuesday: 10-11am, with 11am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery Tuesday 1:30pm, with Military Honors. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

