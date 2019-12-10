Heng, Lucille Katherine (Roddy) January 20, 1920 - December 5, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, December 12th, 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.). INTERMENT: Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Educational Trust. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

