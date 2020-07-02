Hendrix, Jacquelynn J.

Hendrix, Jacquelynn J. Jacquelynn J Hendrix, age 77, passed away June 28, 2020. Jacquelynn was born September 15, 1942 to the late Francis and Helen (Holoubek) Julian. She is preceded in death by her parents. Jacquelynn is survived by her husband, Lynn Hendrix; children, Chip Hendrix, Kristina Martinez (Juandiego); sisters, Sheryl Alvey and Janet Petersen; brother, Ray Julian (Donna); 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. VISITATION: will be held at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11am with BURIAL: at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Buffett Cancer Center. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

