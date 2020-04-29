Hendricks, Thomas September 5, 1923 - April 25, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Hendricks; daughter, Patricia Hendricks; parents, Fred and Edna Hendricks; and siblings, Dorothy Catalano, Betty Adams and Bill Hendricks. Survived by children, Robert Hendricks (Judy Mannenbach), Susan (John) Bral, and Mark Hendricks; siblings, Mary Jane Hendricks, and Fred Hendricks; grandchildren, Brandon, Derek, Jenna, Lindsey and Kirk; great-grandson, Tyler; many family and friends. VISITATION: Monday, May 4, from 4-7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, May 5, at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Fresh Hope, 5421 N. 103rd St. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

