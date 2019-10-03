Hendricks, Mary E. September 14, 1938 - September 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, William and Eunice Baynes. Survived by husband, Tom; children: Colleen (Tom) Jensen, Omaha; Mike Chudy, Rockford, IL.; Michelle (Tim) Mathison, La Vista; grandchildren: Maggie and Brady Jensen, Cal and Jill Mathison; great-grandson, Cooper Jensen. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Oct. 5th, at 10am, Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE | 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

