Hendricks, Gary

Hendricks, Gary Age 71 - August 28, 2019 Of Lincoln. Immediate Family includes wife, Florence Hendricks of Lincoln; sons, Kelly (Celeste) Hendricks of Kansas City, KS, Joseph (Misty) Hendricks of Lincoln; daughters, Jamie Hendricks and Katherine (Brady) Pedersen; 4 grandchildren; brother, Bill (Linda) Hendricks all of Omaha. ROSARY will be Friday, 9-6-2019 at 6pm at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIALl will be Saturday, 9-7-2019 at 10am at Church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials for Basketball Scholarship to Pius X High School. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

Tags

