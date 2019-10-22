Hendricks, Cynthia A. November 12, 1956 - October 21, 2019 Preceded in death by father, James B.F. Funk Sr.; and grandson, Hayden Michael Kopiasz. Survived by children, Clint (Ashley) Hendricks, and Eric Kopiasz; grandchildren, Bradley Kopiasz and Austin Hendricks; mother, Marian Funk; siblings, Jim (Cheryl) Funk, Linda Funk, Tim (Sue) Funk, and Jeff (Teri) Funk; and extended family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 23, from 5-8pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Thursday, October 24, at 10am. Both Services at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cynthia's name to the DBSA (11140 Y St. Omaha, 68137). Westlawn Hillcrest Hillcrest Funeral 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

