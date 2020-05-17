Hemmingson, Linda L.

Hemmingson, Linda L. December 29, 1941 - May 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Art and Monica Shararr; and daughter, Sara. Survived by children: Gerry, Jenny, Jon, Monica, Joe, Emily, Joan, Glen, and Ted. Memorial Service to be held at St. Libory, NE at a later date.

