Hemmingsen, Karyn L.

Hemmingsen, Karyn L. February 25, 1948 - June 28, 2020 Survived by children: Cory Behrens (Shaun), Eric Hemmingsen, Abby Morong (Jeremy); grandchildren: Chloe, Cecilia, Tess, Madelyn, Callum, Harrison, Robert; brother, Robert Freeman (Jane); best friend, Laurie Kummer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: Robert and Marilu Freeman; aunt, Doris Kupres. SERVICES 10am, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Visitation 4-6pm, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wag N Train Terrier Rescue. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.