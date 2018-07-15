Hembertt, Robert Alan Mar 29, 1957 - Jul 12, 2018 Preceded in death by his father, Emil Hembertt; and his mother, Irma Gonzales. Survived by siblings, Joseph Gonzales, Carmela (Larry) Brooks, and Connie (Howard) Schanzer; nieces and nephews; and his Mosaic Family; VISITATION: Monday, July 16, 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 17, 10:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Evergreen Cemetery, Omaha. MEMORIALS to be directed by the family. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

