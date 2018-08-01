Helwig, Dale Edward Floyd Feb 16, 1958 - Jul 29, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Marguerite and Floyd; brother, Larry Helwig. Survived by wife Mary, children John (Katie) Matt (Amanda), Adam, Josh, Jake (Kyla), Elizabeth, granddaughter Vada, sister-in-law Mary Lynn, niece, Lisa Helwig; and friends. VISITATION: Friday, from 3-8pm, with family present from 6-8pm, Kahler Dolce Morturay. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at First Lutheran Church, 420 N. Washington St., Papillion. Interment: Cedardale Cemetery. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

