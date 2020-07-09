Heller, Sharon Age 78 - July 8, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John. Survived by three children: Angie (Jeff) Jones of Bennington; John Paul (Rhonda) Heller of Orange City, IA; Ed (Sarah) Heller of Omaha; three sisters: Marcella (Robert) Raikes of Louisville, CO; Catherine (Dean) Stephany of Woodbine; and Mary (Gary) Campbell of Riverton, WY. VISITATION with the family: Friday, from 4-7pm, at Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Dunlap, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

