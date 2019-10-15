Helgoth, Martha

Helgoth, Martha Age 93 Martha Helgoth, of David City, died Oct. 12. Survived by her son, Roger (Charlene) Helgoth of Omaha; daughter, Carol Mae(Jim) Manning of North Platte. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, 10am, St. Mary's Church, David City. ROSARY: Tuesday, 7pm, St. Mary's Church. VISITATION: Tuesday, 3-5pm, at Chermok Funeral Home; 6:30 -7pm at the church. Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joseph Court of David City; St. Mary's Church, David City; or Aquinas High School. Online tributes: www.chermokfuneralhome.com. Chermok Funeral Home 515 C St, David City, NE 68632 | (402) 367-3224

