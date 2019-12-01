Heldt, Lois L.

Heldt, Lois L. Age 92 Yutan, NE. Survived by her sons, Steven of Lexington, NE and Ricky of Yutan; and brother, Cecil Jordan of Springfield, MO. VISITATION with the family Monday 6-8pm at the Funeral Home. Gathering Luncheon Tuesday 12Noon at the Yutan Country Club. Private Interment in Hollst Lawn. Memorials to the Yutan Legion Auxilliary, or the Yutan Fire and Rescue. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME Yutan, NE (402) 625-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

