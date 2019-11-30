Hekl, Richard F. April 4, 1933 - November 17, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 30, 10am at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (56th and Leavenworth). Interment: Bohemian Cemetery (52nd and Center). Memorials suggested to NET Nebraska; or the Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

