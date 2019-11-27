Hekl, Richard F.

Hekl, Richard F. April 4, 1933 - November 17, 2019 Age 86. Former owner of Trade Ruling and Binding Co. Awarded Athlete of the Year at the 2019 Nebraska Senior Games. Preceded in death by wife of 61 years, JoAnn Hekl; parents, Milo and Anna Hekl. Survived by children: Lori (Doug) Pietramale, Richard Hekl Jr., Bob (Caroline) Hekl, Kathleen Hekl; sister, Shirley Harmon; six grandchildren: Jason, John, Jessica, Michael, Meghan, and Annie; two great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:308pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10am, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (56th and Leavenworth). Interment: Bohemian Cemetery (52nd and Center). Memorials suggested to NET Nebraska or the church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

