Heitmann, Claudia "Cathy" November 7, 1945 - September 8, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Pauline and Harry Cochell; brothers, Milton and Winston. Survived by husband, Melvin J. Heitmann; daughters, Lisa Fox (Peter) and Jodie Heitmann; five grandchildren; sister, Jean Dier; sisters-in-law, Charlene Cochell and Dorothy Gettman (Ken); many nieces and nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, September 14th at 10am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Presbyterian Church of the Master, 10710 Corby St., Omaha 68164. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

