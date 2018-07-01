Heinze, Landen Bennett Johnson Jul 2, 2006 - Jun 28, 2018 He was a few days shy of his 12th birthday when the Lord called him home. Landen was an energetic, fun-loving boy who loved any game that had a ball in it. He was known for his dimpled smile that lit up any room he entered and his fighting spirit. He is survived by his parents, Jason and Chaka Heinze; brothers, Treyben and Isaiah; sister, Maya; a roomful of stuffed animals; his grandparents, Rudi and Yvonne Heinze, York, NE, Skeet "G-pa" and Sam "Mema" Johnson, Denver, CO; great grandparents, Jerome and LeVauna Weismann, York, NE, Magdalena Heinze, York, NE; as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. VISITATION will be held Tuesday, July 3, from 2-3pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm, at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., Omaha, NE. Memorials may be directed to Childrens Hospital and Medical Center Foundation, 8401 West Dodge Road, Suite 120, Omaha, NE 68114. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

