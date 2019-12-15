Heimann, Joseph S.

Heimann, Joseph S. July 5, 1947 - December 13, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Viola and Sylvester Heimann. Survived by wife, Kathleen Jane "Kitty"; children, Cynthia Harms (Bill), Christine Heimann, Mary Beth McGrath (Mike), and Patrick Heimann; sisters, Janie Sander (Jerry), Kathy Moser, and Judy Morris (John); nieces and nephews. Family Receives friends Tuesday, December 17, from 5pm to 7pm, with 7pm VIGIL, all at West Center Chapel. MASS: Wednesday, 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N 90th St. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. James Catholic Church, American Cancer Society, Scotus Central Catholic High School, or Masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

