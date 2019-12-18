Heimann, Joseph S. July 5, 1947 - December 13, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th St. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. James Catholic Church, American Cancer Society, Scotus Central Catholic High School, or Masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.