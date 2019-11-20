Heimann, Gertrude V. Age 105 Gertrude V. Heimann, of Fremont, NE, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Gertrude is survived by her daughters, Elaine Burger of Omaha, NE; and Janice (Milton) Suter of Clara City, MN; son, Donald (Diane) Heimann of Gepp, AR; and daughter-in-law, Alvina Heimann of Fremont; 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, with a Rosary at 7pm, all at Moser Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visit www.mosermemorialchapels.com to leave condolences online. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

