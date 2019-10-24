Heiman, Elvin Leonard "Junior"

Heiman, Elvin Leonard "Junior" April 23, 1931 - October 23, 2019 Elvin "Jr" Leonard Heiman, age 88, passed away October 23, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1931 to the late Elvin and Pearl (Whooley) Heiman in Rural Pottawattamie County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nina Joanne Heiman; grandson, Joel Heiman; brother, Richard Heiman and daughter-in-law, Vickie Heiman. Junior is survived by his wife, Betty Heiman; children, Debby Cline (Jim); David Heiman; Dean Heiman (Judy); Doug Heiman; Christopher Heiman (Trisha) and Jason Heiman (Joann); Betty's children, Kim Lawton (George); Cindy Redding; Barbara Dilks (Don) and Robert Gardner; siblings, Darlene Stander and William Heiman; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Betty Heiman. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.