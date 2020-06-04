Heim, Denise R. "DeDe" January 28, 1955 - May 28, 2020 Age 65 - Preceded in death by parents, Larry & Virginia Jensen; brothers: Steven & Patrick "Ricky" and sister, Gloria. Survived by children: Danielle (Justin) Nissen, Cory, Adam (Laina), Jacob; grandchildren: Corissa (Austin), Gavin, Gage, Sophia, Alivia; sisters: Connie Wagner, Judy (Tim) Wiltfong, Gaye Lynn Jensen; brother, Eugene "Rip" (Sue) Jensen; several nieces, nephews and other loving family. Memorial Service: Saturday (6/6/2020) Visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM. Service starts at 11:00 AM at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. www.RoederMortuary.com 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

To plant a tree in memory of Denise Heim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.