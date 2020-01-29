Heim, Aloma I. May 1, 1932 - January 27, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Francis J. Heim; son, Francis "Bo" L. Heim; parents, Robert and Zora Burke; seven brothers and six sisters. Survived by children, Kelly Heim (Michelle), Ronald "Joe" Heim (Denette), Cathy Wallin (Tom), Chris Shotkoski (Tom): numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Wyowna "Sug" Pollard; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, January 31st, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Saturday, February 1st, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Pathways. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

