Heikes, Gary D. November 2, 1954 - November 2, 2019 Gary D. Heikes, age 65, of Raymore, MO, passed away at North Care Hospice House, Kansas City, MO surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born on November 2, 1954 in Omaha to Harold Sr. and Eleanor Heikes. As a young man, Gary and his friends spent a lot of time at the local YMCA playing basketball, baseball, flag football and just hanging out. At the age of 15, a friend of his got him a job as a busboy at the Mr. Steak restaurant. There working at the restaurant was where he met the love of his life, Colleen Hartin. After four short years, Gary and Colleen where married on August 17, 1974. Together, they were blessed with two boys, Benjamin and Gary II. Gary created a career for himself working in a few different companies, starting with Frontier Airlines as Operations Manager. Sadly after ten years, with no notice Frontier had to shut down. After the shutdown, again he had a good friend from Frontier gave him a lead on a job with Federal-Mogul Motor parts. There he started at the bottom, pulling parts at their Omaha Distribution Center. Over 27 years he had worked his way up to Sales and Marketing Business Manager for Federal-Mogul in Southfield, MI. Federal-Mogul gave him and his family a really good life and they will always treasure his time there. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Eleanor Heikes; and his sister, Susan Kleine. He is survived by his love of his life of 45 years, Colleen Heikes; his two boys, Benjamin C. Heikes and wife Amy, and Gary D. Heikes II; and his brothers, Timothy Hartin (Cindy), Leroy Kleine (Joyce), JC Cisneros (Marcia), and Harold Heikes. A VISITATION will be held from 10-11am on November 16, at O'Brien Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River, Novi, Michigan 48375. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will immediately follow at 11am. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.
