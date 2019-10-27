Hegge, Lester G. "Les" December 6, 1949 - October 23, 2019 Of Papillion. Preceded in death by parents, George and Annamarie Hegge. Survived by wife, Linda; daughters: Shellie (Justin) Gomes, Marcie (Chris) Sanders, Nicole (Dave) Walker; grandchildren: Colby Gomes, Tristan Gomes, Nolan Gomes, Duncan Sanders, Tucker Sanders, Ashley Boltin, Brooke Boltin, Caitlyn Boltin; great-granddaughter, MaKenzi Boltin-Case; siblings: Diane (Joe) Janssen, Linda Donner, Lonnie (Karen) Hegge, Susie Pautler, Bobbie (Dave) Zavadil, Bruce (Vicky) Hegge, Brian (Karen) Hegge; many beloved nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, with sharing time at 6:30pm, at Roeder Mortuary. MEMORIAL MASS: Wednesday, 12pm, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 224 E. 5th St., Papillion, NE. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Croix Hospice. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

