Hegarty, John L. Jr. March 18, 1931 - October 20, 2019 Age 88, of West Point, NE formerly of Fremont, NE passed away Sunday, at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa at West Point, NE. John was born to John Sr. and Lee (Haynes) Hegarty at Norfolk, NE. He grew up in Loup City, NE and graduated from Loup City High School. After high school, he attended Hastings College. On June 23, 1951, John married Betty Spotanski at St. Mary's Cathedral at Grand Island, NE. John served in the U.S. Army 85th Infantry Regiment from April 7, 1952 to April 5, 1954 in Korea. He and his wife lived in Lexington, NE, Grand Island, NE, Omaha, NE, before settling in Fremont, NE. John worked as a marketing manager for Northwestern Bell and retired in 1986. They moved to Beemer, NE in 1999. During his retirement years, he enjoyed transporting cars for dealerships, golfing at Indian Trails in Beemer, NE, and watching the Huskers. He was the number one fan of his children and grandchildren in their activities and sporting events. John spent many years working on the St. Patrick's Bergan Parish Council. He was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers. Survivors include: wife of 68 years, Betty; sons, James (Susan) Hegarty, Patrick (Lana) Hegarty, and Timothy (Mary Kay) Hegarty; grandchildren, Devin Hegarty, Michael (Diana) Hegarty, Colleen Hegarty, Lauren Hegarty, Michaela (Tim) Wurdinger, Aaron Hegarty, and Brock Hegarty; great-granddaughters, Daphne and Jordyn Wurdinger, Elianna Hegarty; brothers, Joe Hegarty and Mike Hegarty; sister, Jean Rine; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Frances Ann (Hegarty) Cortner, Rose (Hegarty) Palmer and David Hegarty. FUNERAL MASS will be 10am, Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, NE. VISITATION will be Thursday, from 6-8pm., with a Rosary starting at 7pm., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont with Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point, NE. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490
