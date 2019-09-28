Heese, Florene Florene Heese, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 30, 11am at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Pender, Nebraska, with Rev. Kathy Montira officiating. VISITATION: Sunday from 2-4pm at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Monday from 10-11am at the church. Interment will be in the St. Peter's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com GASS HANEY FUNERAL HOME 2109 14th St., Columbus, NE 402-564-5227

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.