Heeney, James M "Jim" August 23, 1968 - July 16, 2019 Jim was preceded in death by his parents, R. James and Elaine M. Heeney; sister, Mary Jean Heeney. He is survived by his sons, Jacob and Carver Heeney; sisters, Patti (Larry) Good, Barb (Dave Delgado) Jizba, Caroline (Marty) Christiansen, Joanne Morris, Kathy Heeney; Kathy's daughter, Gabi, who was like a daughter to "Uncle Jimmy"; former wife and mother of his children, Teresa Rosenbohm; best friend Joel (Donna) Sommerer; buddies, Grady Andy (Michelle) Gradoville; Huckleberry - Craig (Karen) Zimmerman; and T.K. Tim Keninger; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. CELEBRATION of LIFE 5-9pm Friday, August 23rd (See family for details.) Private Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery, Omaha NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Siena Francis House. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

