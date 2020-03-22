Hedell, Arnold Eugene Arnold was born in Oakland, NE on October 2, 1933 to J. Albert and Anna Hedell and passed away on February 29, 2020 in Brighton, CO. He served in the Army, stationed in Germany, and in the National Guard from 1956-1993. He graduated from Barber School in Omaha and was an excellent barber. Arnie moved to WY and CO where he loved the mountains, rock collecting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time at the mountain cabin he built in Summit County. After retirement from Gates Rubber Co. in Denver, he married Beverley. Arnie enjoyed annual visits to his sister, nieces and nephew in MN. Peace be to his Memory. He is survived by wife Beverley; sisters, Marge (Tom) Johnson of Omaha, and Lois Hedell Young of Inver Grove Heights, MN; nieces, Susan (Tom) Foster, Linda (Don) Mailliard of Dallas TX, Carolyn (Dan) Schueller, Sherilyn Young, and Ellyn (Bob) Erickson; and nephew Raymond Young III, all of Twin Cities, MN; great-nieces and nephews; cousins, Dwaine Hedell and Lynn Hedell of NE; and many friends. Interment was on March 16 at the Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO.

