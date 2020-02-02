Heckman, Philip Richard Philip Richard Heckman was born on February 2, 1925 in Reading, PA to Sarah and Lewis Heckman. Educator, philanthropist, actor and international worker, he is remembered for his boundless energy, authenticity, and sense of humor. He served in the Seabees in the South Pacific 1942-1946. President of Doane College 19671987. President of the Lincoln Community Foundation 19871994. Volunteer Executive with the International Executive Service Corps (12 overseas assignments) 19891999. Popular and well-respected actor in amateur and semi-professional theatre, including 26 roles in the Lincoln Community Playhouse among many other venues. Active on local, state and national boards and foundations including Nebraska Educational Telecommunications and Lincoln Downtown Rotary. Served as Interim Executive Director of both the Lincoln Community Playhouse and the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra. He traveled around the state as a lay minister with the United Church of Christ. His hobbies included reading, athletics, singing and acting. Phil is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Peter, Matthew, Susan and Rebecca; their spouses, Pamela Thompson, Geoffrey Edney, Angie Heckman and Ron Wendelin; his grandson, Dan Lawler; and step-grandchildren, Max Edney, Thomas Roh, Kaitlin Roh, Jenna Roh and Matt Roh. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 2pm Saturday, February 15, at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street, with Pastor Jim Keck officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a contribution to the Philip R. Heckman scholarship at Doane University. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225 | www.roperandsons.com
