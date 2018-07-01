Heckendorn, Irma Aida Nov 22, 1933 - Jun 28, 2018 Irma Aida Heckendorn, age 84, of Papillion, NE went to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Irma was born on November 22, 1933 in Mercedes, TX to Cipriano and Aida Hinojosa. Irma is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William Scott Heckendorn; children: Helen Barton and husband Steven, Diane McVicker, Jim Heckendorn and wife Tami, and Rick Heckendorn and wife Lori; grandchildren: Travis Barton, Kyle Barton, Daniel Heckendorn, Eric Heckendorn, Joshua Heckendorn, Dillon Heckendorn, and Katie Kruse; great grandchildren: Elizabeth Barton, William Barton, Zachary Barton, Everett Barton, Nolan Heckendorn, Addilyn Heckendor, and Austin Martin; sisters, Mary Garcia, and Elida Hinojosa; brother Abiel Hinojosa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. FUNERAL MASS of RESURRECTION for Irma will be held Tuesday, July 3, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. Sixth St., Papillion, NE 68046. Memorials may be made out to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of our mother Irma Heckendorn. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KahlerDolceMortuary.com for the Heckendorn family. Kahler-Dolce Mortuary 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.