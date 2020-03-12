Hecht, Harry Harrison

Hecht, Harry Harrison October 14, 1928 - March 2, 2020 Harry Harrison Hecht, age 91 of Grandville, MI, died March 2, 2020. Born October 14th, 1928 in Harlan County near Republican City, NE, to Irvin C. and Susan (Harrison) Hecht. He attended Republican City Public School and graduated from High School in 1946. Harry met Joan Berggren at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. married on September 1st, 1951 in Hamilton County. He served in the Army during Korean War. Harry served as County Extension Agent 1956-1975 in York County. He became a District Director of North Dakota State University Extension Service in 1975 in Dickinson, ND. Harry is survived by daughter, Muriel Lynne Hecht; daughter-in-law, Jodi Hecht: grandson, Eric Hecht; foster son, Alan and his wife Paula Jones; granddaughters, Sheilby Smith, Ashley Smith, Winter (James) Kirkendall; and grandson, Treavor Jones; six great-grandchildren; six brothers and sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; son, Steven John Hecht; two infant daughters, Gretchen Kay and Sarah Sue; a brother, Max Charles Hecht; sister-in-law, Shirley Stratton; and brothers-in-law, Jack Stratton and Dr. Warren Berggren. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Grandville, MI. INTERMENT: 11am Friday, March 13, 2020, with military honors at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora, NE. Condolences shared on www.hammonsfs.com. HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES 207 West H Street, Weeping Water | 402-267-5544

