Heble, Sr. Phyllis Marie, N.D. August 23, 1932 - October 27, 2019 VIGIL SERVICE: Monday, Nov. 4th, 7pm at the Notre Dame Chapel, 3501 State St . MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, Nov. 5th at 10am, Notre Dame Chapel. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

