Heble, Sr. Phyllis Marie, N.D. August 23, 1932 - October 27, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Frances; brother, Ronald Heble. Survived by brothers, Richard Heble of Denver, CO and Duane Heble (Marilyn) of Colby, KS; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; and the Notre Dame Sisters and friends. VISITATION: Monday, November 4th from 4pm to 7pm at Notre Dame Chapel, 3501 State St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 5th at 10am, Notre Dame Chapel. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Notre Dame Sisters. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.