Heath, Theodore H. "Ted" February 18, 1942 - October 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Pauline and Frank Heath. Survived by wife, Linda C. Heath; son, Greg T. Heath (Kelly); daughter, Karen A. Mullin (Andy); four grandchildren: Myles and Emelia Mullin, Bennett and Wyatt Heath. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Thursday, October 17th at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society; Open Door Mission; and Larry Bruno Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

