Heath, Adam L. Age 39 Passed away June 15, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA, on August 26, 1980. Adam graduated from Millard South High School and worked as a mason for Tom Hansen Construction. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob Heath and Harold and Jeri Soar. Adam is survived by his parents, Larry and Lori Heath; brother, Eric Heath (Brennan); grandmother, Norma Heath; nephews, Bodhi Adam and Moxon Duane; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Monday June 22, 2020, 4-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

