Heaston, William P. May 2, 1943 - February 24, 2020 William P. Heaston (May 2, 1943 Feb 24, 2020) native of Omaha NE. Educated by Jesuits at Creighton (Prep, University and Law School). He was an ROTC Graduate and commissioned Army JAGC officer in 1968. Served with the 101st Abn Div. (Airmobile) at Camp Eagle, VN for 15 mos. There he met his wife of almost 50 years; Dorris Hecht, a Red Cross "Donut Dollie." His military career took the family to CA, Germany, USMA West Point NY, AK, KS and VA. Upon retirement joined the US West Legal Dept. In 1998, became General Counsel for a regional communications company in SD. Completed his career with SDN Communications in Sioux Falls; a company whose existence he tried to prevent while in a former position! Retired permanently to Omaha in 2016. Loved to ski, golf and play tennis. Bill was a man of faith, honor, generosity, values and loyalty, with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. Preceded in death by parents, William R. and Eleanor Lynch Heaston; and brothers, Timothy G. Heaston, DDS and Harve B. Heaston. Survived by loving wife, Dorris; children: John (Lori Umstead), Rita Clark (Mick), Eileen (Luke Bird) and Benjamin (Nicole Dagerman); ten grandchildren; siblings: Patrick (Ramona), Margaret Rumford (William), Elaine, Jeanne, and George (Patty); sisters-in-law, Vera Heaston (Carmel) and Rita Robertson (Sam); nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 1st from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 2nd, 10:30am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.) with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Siena/Francis House, Mercy High School or Our Lady of Lourdes School Endowment Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.