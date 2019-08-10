Hearn, Richard Joe Sr. April 30, 1935 - August 8, 2019 Preceded in death by siblings, Bill, Denny, Mildred Novak, Milton, Marge Driggs. Survived by wife of 60 years, Ethel; children, Richard (Sandy) Jr., Suzanne Hansen, William; grandchildren, Heather, Ashley, Eddie, Alexandra; great-grandchildren, Tre, Jamil, Lilly, Makiya, Deziray, Jacoby; sister, Rozel; many nieces, nephews, and friends. VISITATION: Monday, Aug. 12, from 5-7pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 11am, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Church ( 113 N 18th St., Omaha). In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Richard's name to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Church. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.