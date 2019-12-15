Heafey, Joan C. (Reefe)

Heafey, Joan C. (Reefe) July 23, 1931 - December 13, 2019 Survived by husband, Thomas P. Heafey; children, Kathleen Boyle (Charlie), Colleen Langenfeld (Michael Langenfeld M.D.), Margaret M. Heafey, and Morgan J. Heafey (companion, Claire Thiel); grandchildren, Mairin and Shane Boyle, Kathleen and Bridgit Langenfeld; sister, Maureen Caniglia; brothers, William Reefe M.D., and John J. Reefe (Sharon); many nieces; nephews; cousins. Family will receive friends Monday, December 16, 5-7pm West Center Chapel followed by 7pm Vigil Service. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday 10:30am St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Burial family estate Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Poor Clare Sisters, Columban Fathers or Servants of Mary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

