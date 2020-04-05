Headley, Calvin Dwight September 4, 1939 - April 1, 2020 Of Fort Calhoun, NE, formerly of Louisville, NE. Survived by wife, Beverly (Bourelle) Headley; sons Richard, Julian (Dean), Randahl, and Michael; 21 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren , 1 great-great-granddaughter, brother Don Headley and many other loving relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICES to be held at a later date. Memorials to family choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Calvin Headley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.