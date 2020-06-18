Hazuka, Linda L. September 30, 1941 - June 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Anthony C. Hazuka, and parents, Wayne and Elizabeth Hoffman. Survived by sons: John (Andrea Lang), Mark (Dana Legg), and Jim Hazuka (Mia); grandsons, Ira and Ewan; cousins, Gayle DeBusk and Laurie Currie; brothers and sisters-in law, nieces, and nephews; devoted companion, Chase. VISITATION (in compliance with CDC guidelines): Thursday, June 18th, from 6pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 19th, 12:30pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) Memorials are suggested to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Alzheimer's Association or the Humane Society. Due to coronavirus concerns there will not be a luncheon after the funeral. The visitation wake service and funeral will be live streamed on the mortuary website www.heafeyheafey.com and click on VIEW LIVE-CAST button on the home page. The family wishes to make this a safe memorial service, so please practice social distancing and wear face coverings. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
I was a counselor at Central and North H.S. when Linda was the guidance and counseling secretary. . Linda made all of us better. Linda could be typing a recommendation, hollering to a kid in the office to get and application in, and listening to see who would be homecoming royalty all at the same time. She loved the students and they loved her. Linda made a difference in the lives of countless students, and all for whom she worked. She was the greatest!
