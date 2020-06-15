Hazuka, Linda L. September 30, 1941 - June 12, 2020 VISITATION (in compliance with CDC guidelines): Thursday, June 18th, from 6pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 19th, at 12:30pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

