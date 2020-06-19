Hazuka, Linda L. September 30, 1941 - June 12, 2020 MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 19th, 12:30pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) Memorials are suggested to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Alzheimer's Association or the Humane Society. Due to coronavirus concerns there will not be a luncheon after the funeral. The visitation wake service and funeral will be live streamed on the mortuary website www.heafeyheafey.com and click on VIEW LIVE-CAST button on the home page. The family wishes to make this a safe memorial service, so please practice social distancing and wear face coverings. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

