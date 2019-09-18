Hazen, Lee J.

Hazen, Lee J. Age 96 Lee J. Hazen, of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley, IA. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and Frank Hazen; wife, Lorene Hazen; siblings: Earl Hazen, Shirley Doan, Donnie Hazen, Levinne Badgerow, Lavonne Oshel, Dorothy Jones, Janet Bissell. He is survived by his children: Kathryn LeBreton of St. Albans, ME; Randy Hazen and wife Patti of Magnolia, IA; Jill Palmer and husband Philip of Council Bluffs, IA; grandchildren: April Carmichael, James LeBreton, Tiffini Dunn, Nicolas Hazen, Jacub Hazen, Curtis Hazen, Drew Hazen, Bryce Messinger, Dustin Messinger, Elizabeth Evans; sister, Bernice Arey of Highland Ranch, CO. VISITATION: 5-8pm Friday at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, September 21, 2019, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley, IA. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street | Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

