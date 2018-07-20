Haynes, Woodie Lee Aug 21, 1941 - Jun 28, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Woodrow and Gladys Haynes; sisters, Betty McBee and Barbara Murphy. Survived by wife, Diane Haynes; son, David Haynes (Lisa); daughter, Lorria Haynes; stepdaughters, Erica Moller (Scott) and Stacey Conner (Cris); grandsons, Braden and Kellan; sisters, Bonnie Simpson and Sarah Pullen; brothers, Paul Haynes (Judy) and Jim Haynes. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 21st from 1pm to 2pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm. Military Honors at the service by Millard American Legion Post 374 and VFW Post 8334. Memorials to the VA. or American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and R estful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.