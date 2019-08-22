Haynes, John D. February 16, 1941 - August 14, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Haynes, Sr.; and Lovie Holmes Haynes; brother, Ervin Haynes, Jr. Survived by his sons, Rodney (Corey) Haynes and Jonathan McCreary; two brothers, Rufus (Clara) Haynes and Gene (Annie) Haynes; grandchildren; nephews, Allen Haynes and Jerel Haynes; niece, Ramona Haynes; two great-nieces; three great-nephews; goddaughter, Jackie Elliston; special friend, Ethel Williams; and a host of cousins and friends. VISITATION: Friday, August 23, 2019, 57pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 9am; both at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake Street, Omaha, NE 68111. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

