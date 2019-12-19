Haynes, Betty R.

Haynes, Betty R. Age 86 - Dec.12, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Keith L. Haynes. Survived by sons, Arthur R. Haynes, Jr, Minneapolis, MN; Terence G. Haynes, Omaha; daughters: Brinda J. (William) Council, Stafford, VA; Regina A. (Jesse) Payne, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Julie B. (Shaun) Davis, Omaha; brother, Ed (Debbie) Clark, Stutgart, AR; sister, Vickie L. Clark, Omaha; 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grand, five great-great-grand. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 9am, at the Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

