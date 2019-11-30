Hayner, Ralph D.

Hayner, Ralph D. October 15, 1927 - November 27, 2019 Ralph was a distinguished Korean War Veteran while serving in the Navy. Afterwards, he served in the Air National Guard. He was a proud member of the Masons, Shriners, Elk's Club, VFW, American Legion, and a devout member of Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church. Survived by wife, Thelma; children, Nancy (John) Bowsman, Ron (Kathy), Rob (Diane), Kristi (Doug) Kelly, Doug (Ann); 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dee (Daryle) Winder; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday, Dec 2, from 9-10am, with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE following at 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ralph's name can be donated to Shriners Hospital (2025 East River Pkwy. Minneapolis, MN 55414). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106

