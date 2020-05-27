Hayes, William O. "Bill"

Hayes, William O. "Bill" December 20, 1964 - May 25, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Verna Hayes, father, Jack Hayes; stepmother, Audrey Hayes. Survived by wife, Theresa; children, Whitney, Natalie, Ryan; sisters, Roxanne Hale (Tom), Cherie Darr (Larry), Carolyn Dillman (David); Merry Woten; brother, Mick Hayes; stepsister, Debbie Barnett (Dale); stepbrother, David Hassebroek (Jill); numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Funeral and interment services will be private. However, to view a live broadcast of the funeral service on May 28th at 10am, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Livecast" button on the homepage. In lieu of flowers, online donations are suggested to the National Park Foundation at http://give.nationalparks.org/goto/billhayes. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.